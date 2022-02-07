Joss Stone regrets not helping Amy Winehouse before her death.

The 34-year-old singer admitted she has always vowed to "never" turn out like the tragic star - who died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged just 27 - but wishes she'd offered the 'Rehab' hitmaker some frank advice and helped her take on those who made her life difficult.

She said: “When I think about Amy Winehouse, I always think that ‘I never want to turn out that way’. I met Amy a few times and she was so lovely. I wish I’d said to her, ‘Look, I’ll f****** talk to these people that are trying to control you and damaging you!’ You’re young and people with power think you’re stupid. It does take some b****** to say to yourself, ‘Get the f*** out while you can.’”

The 'You Had Me' hitmaker - who has 12-month-old daughter Violet with partner Cody DaLuz - was just 13 when she signed her first record deal and admitted it is "not surprising" that her previous relationships were with older men.

She told the Times Weekend magazine: “In a way that’s not surprising. I was in the industry aged 14. I was bossing older male musicians about. I was always with older people and that fed into my love life.”

Because she began working at such a young age, Joss regrets not going to college so she's keen to resume her studies so she can "help women", and she also wants to have more children.

She said: “I want more kids. Cody and I have agreed, some will be adopted.

“I never had that chance [to study] because music took me away so young. But I’d love to study. I’d like to be a midwife or help women in some way. But going to college is one thing Cody does challenge me on. He says, ‘Why would you want to do that?’ But I’ve always been guided by own logic. My answer is: ‘Because it feels right.’ ”