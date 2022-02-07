Patrick J. Adams would "kill" to work with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex again.

The 40-year-old actor praised his former 'Suits' co-star - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - as a "huge talent" and admitted he is "very excited" to see what she and her husband produce in their deals with Netflix and Spotify.

He told 'Extra': “I would kill to work with Meghan again.

"She's a huge talent and more than anything she's the most motivated, driven human being I've ever met in my life. I'm very excited to see what she does."

Patrick and his wife Troian Bellisario are launching an apparel range, The Troian and Patrick Collection, which is inspired by their shows 'Suits' and 'Pretty Little Liars' and will see proceeds used to create a photography academy in Los Angeles.

And the actor admitted seeing Meghan's charity work over the years encouraged him to find ways to give back and help those in a less fortunate position.

He said: “I’m just grateful for her influence in my life… Her wanting to give back and her charitable causes, that part of her that is so pure and runs right through her and always has, that's the sort of things that inspires us to want to, like, really dig into opportunities like this....

"When we met, I was like, 'I'm an actor, we act, what else do we do?' And she was like, 'You might want to figure out how else you want to be helpful.' "

The couple want to raise their daughters Aurora, three, and Elliot, eight months, to help others too.

Troian said: “I want to instill in them that they have the opportunities to give back to their communities.”

Patrick added: “Instilling, like, what can you do for someone else on a daily basis and seeing how much that enriches your own life.”