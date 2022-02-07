Andrea Bordeaux has claimed she was "fired" from 'Run the World' over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on set.

The 34-year-old actress has confirmed she will not be returning to play Ella McFair in the second season of the Starz comedy but denied reports she had willingly left the role, insisting Lionsgate Television "made no efforts" to find a "workable solution" to their policy that all employees working in Zone A on their productions be fully vaccinated.

Sharing an image of Deadline's report of her departure, she wrote on Instagram: "Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired."

The 'Bones' star paid tribute to those who have decided to "lead with [their] heart" when it comes to the vaccine, even when it makes things difficult.

She continued: "My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs.

"What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold. I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same."

Andrea admitted having to leave the show was "heartbreaking".

She wrote: "Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true.

"I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words.

"I have so much love for the cast and crew of 'Run The World' and will miss them. I wish you all the best."

She has also thanked fans for their kind messages of support.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has shown me Love and support. I am so grateful for all of the kind words, messages, and phone calls.

"I'm overflowing and abundant in so many ways and I hope you know that it means the world to me."