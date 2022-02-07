Natasha Hamilton thinks the Atomic Kitten reunion is “inspirational” for older women.

The pop star insists the girl group - with a past line-up that boasted Kerry Katona - coming back together is “breaking the mould” of ageism as they get ready to join the boy band Blue on their joint 20-year-anniversary tour after their re-entry to the charts last summer with a ‘Southgate You’re the One (Football’s Coming Home Again), a EURO 2020 update of their hit ‘Whole Again’.

In a joint interview with her bandmates Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost, the 39-year-old newlywed told HELLO! magazine: “I think it’s inspirational for people to see women at a certain age breaking the mould.”

Natasha - who last performed with the band on ITV2’s ‘the Big Reunion’ in 2013 - wanted to fight being “programmed” by societal expectations to stop being in a girl group because of age.

Natasha said:“We come from a generation where we’re programmed to think that at a certain age, you can’t do certain things any more and that it’s time to move on. But actually, if it's your passion and you love doing it, just go and do it.”

Jenny - who was Kerry’s replacement in 2000 - agreed and was ready for a “good time” after living in Ibiza with her husband Vicente Juan Spiteri, the father of their nine-year-old twin girls Nico and Blake and 14-year Casper from her previous relationship to DJ Dominic Thrupp but was keen to stress “there’s room” for younger acts in the pop scene too

The 43-year-old singer said: “I think there’s room for everybody. There’s room for the all the gorgeous young creatures coming through but there’s also room for a bit of nostalgia and fun.”

“We’re not saying that we’re going to dominate the charts, but we’re here for a good time.”

Despite the decades since their heyday, Liz - who made a name for herself in a number of West End shows, such as Legally Blonde - where she has promised everyone - which includes Blue's Anthony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe -will be “how we were” but “things are bit more creaky”.

The 40-year-old singer said: “We’ve lived a full life since we all started out. We’ll be reverting back to how we were - except everyone’s a bit older this time and things are a bit more creaky.”