Claire Foy was targeted by an "obsessed stalker" who sent her emails about being raped, a court heard.

The 37-year-old actress received the emails via her publicist Emma Jackson, who was sent them from a 38-year-old man named Jason Penrose, which were about "Foy being raped and wanting to be his girlfriend", according to court papers.

Claire - who is known for starring as Queen Elizabeth II in the early seasons of 'The Crown' - contacted the police back in December when Jason repeatedly rang her doorbell, and the man has now been granted a temporary SPO to stop him from contacting the star or her publicist.

Chairman of the bench at Highbury Magistrate's Court Amanda Gibbon said: "Bearing in mind the effects on the victims in this case and the extent to which the activity escalated, from a series of emails with particularly explicit content to a personal visit and staying in the area where one of the victims lives, and the effect this has had on the victims and their lifestyle, we consider it is appropriate to make the order."

A breach of the order - which according to The Sun will remain in place until the end of June, when a full hearing is set to take place - will be seen as a criminal offence.

The court reportedly heard how Jason has been sectioned since committing the offences and - according to court documents - has an official address of a hotel room in Paddington, West London and was explained the terms of his order outside of the courthouse.

Since starring in the Netflix royal hit, Claire has won a multitude of awards, including a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards as well as two Screen Actors Guild Awards and recently finished filming American drama film ''Women Talking', which is set for release later this year.