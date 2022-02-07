Lisa Vanderpump is on the "road to recovery" after falling off a horse.

The 61-year-old reality star - who is married to restaurateur Ken Todd and has Pandora, 35, and Max, 30, with him - had been left with multiple fractures and a "bruised back" after riding Prince Tardon at The Paddock in Los Angeles and ended up going over the animal's head and landing on her back.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery. 4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery."

'The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'' alum - who is known for being a keen horse rider - went on to quip that she will be "back in the saddle" soon.

Alongside photos of her get-well-soon flowers, she wrote: "I will be back in the saddle of life soon."

It comes just days after Ken had warned that his wife may "never ride again."

Ken told TMZ: "I think maybe that was her last ride. I would never ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."

Ken then went on to rule out the idea that the couple will be taking legal action against the equestrian centre, describing the incident as "just one of those things."

When asked if the horse would be put down, Ken was also quick to explain that Lisa "loves" her horse and denied that the animal would be killed.

He said: "No way[will we be putting him down]! She loves that horse!"