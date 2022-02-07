Channing Tatum is unsure Matthew McConaughey will want to be in Magic Mike's Last Dance

The 41-year-old actor - who stars as the eponymous stripper in the film series - admitted that he is unsure whether his co-star Matthew McConaughey will be reprising his role of Dallas for the third instalment after he refused to take part in the first sequel.

He said: "I don't know if Matthew would want to do ['Magic Mike's Last Dance'], he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, ‘I don’t want to touch it."

Channing then went on to heap praise on Matthew - who played former stripper Dallas and boss of Magic Mike in the cult hit - and singled him out as the "star" of the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: "I mean, I’m not saying anything about mine or anyone else’s performances. He was the star, he was the movie, it was special. I can’t tell you how many times I had to watch the movie because of different edits Steven [Soderbergh] would do, and I would just fast forward to when he blew the fire, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he's a swan song."

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' is set to be released later this year and marks Channing's first movie appearance after a four year break.

The star previously promised that he had "listened" to fans of the series and claimed that the upcoming movie will feature "less character, more dancing."

He said: "I want this movie to be filled with joy and fun. Everybody is like, ‘Less character, more dancing.’ So I’ve listened.”

