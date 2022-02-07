Betty Gilpin is in talks to play tragic supermodel Anna Nicole Smith.

According to Deadline, the 35-year-old actress could be set to star in 'Hurricanna', a new biopic which charts the last days of the late Playboy model, who died of a drugs overdose in 2007 aged 39.

Producers involved in the film said: "'Hurricanna' will delve into the immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

Although Betty's deal is "not yet closed", the 'GLOW' star could be joined in the film by Oscar winner Holly Hunter, who is in reportedly discussions to portray Anna's therapist Khristine.

During her short life, Anna - whose real name was Vickie Lynn Marshall - was known for gracing the cover of Playboy magazine and was named the Playmate of the Year in 1993 before going on to marry 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall a year before his death.

The tragic star had previously been married to Billy Wayne Smith, with whom she had son Daniel who himself died of a drugs overdose a year before his mother at the age of 20.

She also had daughter Dannielynn, now 15, with celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead, who was the subject of a highly publicised paternity case, after Anna had falsely registered Howard K. Stern as the child's father.

Anna's story has been depicted on screen before, but only in the form of television movies, with 'Hurricanna' becoming the first reportedly touted for a theatrical release.

Although no dates have been announced as of yet, the biopic will be helmed by 'Killing Eve' director Francesca Gregorini, with a script penned by Rachel and Matt Sarnoff.