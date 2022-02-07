Kylie Jenner will reveal the name of her new born baby in a "few days."

The 24-year-old businesswoman welcomed a son with Travis Scott on 02.02.2022, revealed the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand on Instagram four days later, but a source close to the star claimed that the couple want to "make sure they love" the name before making an announcement.

The insider told PEOPLE: "They will share when Kylie is ready. Travis and Kylie picked a name together and she will share it in a few days but wants to make sure she loves the name [before making an announcement]."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who already has daughter Stormi with the rapper and celebrated her fourth birthday one day before the new arrival - was inundated with messages of congratulations from her famous family when she shared the news.

Kylie's older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: "Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi" while their mother Kris Jenner, 66, simply wrote "Angel Pie."

Kourtney Kardashian - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick - hinted that she could relate to her younger sister as she wrote: "Mommy of two life" alongside a heart emoji and two prayer emojis.

A source also claimed when the billionaire businesswoman and reality star first announced her pregnancy that she wanted to give Stormi a sibling "for a while".

The source said: "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who kept her first pregnancy a secret from the media until after she had given birth - announced the news of her second pregnancy in September 2021 with a video in which saw her showing Travis Scott a positive pregnancy test and revealing the news to her mother Kris.