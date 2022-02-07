Katie Price is taking a break from OnlyFans to recover from plastic surgery

Katie Price is taking a break from Only Fans to recover from plastic surgery.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model had started up an account on the subscription website to sell racy pictures to fans just one month ago and is now taking a hiatus after reportedly undergoing an eye and brow lift, but urged fans to "stick around" because "good stuff is coming."

She told subscribers on the adults-only platform: "Just wanna say a quick thanks for all the support so far! I will be doing some customs and more content and loads more selfies, taking note of what you are all requesting but obv right now I can't shoot with a bandage round my face! Stick around - the good stuff is coming."

It was previously claimed that Katie - who charges subscribers £11 a month for access to her sexual content - was keen to undergo the surgery because she "always wants to stay at the top of her game."

A source close to the star told The Sun: "Anyone who knows Pricey knows she always wants to stay at the top of her game and she's just had a few tweaks this time She went in to have a brow lift and a bit of lipo on her chin."

The entrepreneur believes that the pay-to-view site “is something she was born to do” and wants to “empower” others with her content to “embrace it because there’s that stigma of a woman getting her kit off”.

At the announcement in January, Katie said: “I think when it comes to something like this platform, you want to be in control.

Katie added: “I have people who have tried to control and dictate me for too long and I think that’s where it goes wrong, because people see me as a target to make money, whereas now I’m in control and it’s my way or no way.”

“I think it’s definitely a safer way to use the platform because you’re in control, and I would advise anyone, if you want to do it, this is the way you should do it because you control everything that goes out.”

