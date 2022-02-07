Emma Roberts is "relieved" to have split from Garrett Hedlund.

The 30-year-old actress - who is known for her role on 'Scream Queens' and welcomed son Rhodes with Garret back in December 2020 - recently split from her fellow actor and is said to be in a "good place" after going on holiday with her girlfriends.

A source said: "She took a girls' trip to Costa Rica and had a great time. She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place. She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this."

The insider went on to explain that it had become "abundantly clear" that the pair have "different priorities" when it comes to their son and that Emma is now focussing on motherhood.

The source told E! News: "It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."

After the outlet confirmed their breakup at the beginning of January 2022 - which came after almost three years of dating - a source claimed that the pair were "still co-parenting."

While neither Emma nor 'Dirt Music' star Garrett,37, have commented publicly on the breakup specifically, Emma has previously said since the break up that she "likes" who she is "more than ever."

She told Tatler: "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have. My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."