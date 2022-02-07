Jennifer Lopez doesn't think she and Ben Affleck will split up again.

The 52-year-old pop star originally dated Hollywood star Ben, 49, for a couple of years in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance in 2021 and hinted that she can't see another break up on the cards in the future.

She said: "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought [a breakup] was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

The 'Marry Me' actress went on to claim that "criticism" of their relationship behind their first breakup, noting that the intrusion "destroyed the relationship from the outside in."

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she explained: "It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticised, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

In the years that followed their 2004 breakup, Jennifer went on marry singer Marc Anthony and had twins Maximillian and Emme, 14 with him before filing for divorce in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, nine with her.