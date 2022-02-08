Hollywood manager Chris Huvane has died at the age of 47.

The acclaimed agent - who was a partner at Management 360 and had a client list boasted names such as Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Julianne Moore and Zach Braff - was found dead on Sunday (06.02.2022) and his colleagues are "devasted beyond words" by the loss.

In a statement, the company told Deadline: "We are devastated beyond words this morning. Chris was simply ‘the best of the best. A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him."

The company went on to call the tragedy an "incalculable loss" but vowed to "honour his legacy" forever more.

The statement continued: "It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honouring his legacy everyday forward."

Chris's former client Zach Braff - who is known for starring as JD on hit medical comedy - lead the tributes on Twitter, noting that there was not a "more beloved man" in Hollywood but claimed that the agent had "suffered every hour with depression."

Zach wrote: "There wasn't a more beloved person in Hollywood. He suffered every hour with his depression. I did everything I could think of to try and lift his spirits. Once I made an entire regimen for him to do daily, because I too have battled depression. I will love you forever, Chris."