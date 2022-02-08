Robert Irwin was almost bitten by a crocodile that had been rescued by his late dad Steve.

The 18-year-old TV personality - whose 'Crocodile Hunter' star father Steve Irwin was killed after being pierced in the chest by a stingray aged 44 in 2006 - revealed that crocodile Casper began to snap at his heels at his family's Australian zoo whilst filming for their reality show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'.

He said: "We had a crock, a brand-new crocodile that was actually rescued by my dad and moved into a new enclosure. It was our first time doing a feeding and everything. Long story short, it was the first time I ever actually had to completely ditch the food run and jump over a fence while there was a croc right at my heels - a massive, dominant male."

Robert - who stars on the Discovery show along with his sister Bindi, 23, and mother Terri, 57, - went on to describe the moment as "definitely scary" but admitted that he has a still "passion" for the creatures, which was instilled into him by his late father.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It was definitely, definitely scary. I think it's one of those things when you're feeding a crocodile you'd be silly not to be nervous. For me, it's a really exciting adrenaline rush. For me, crocodiles have been my specialty and what I love to do is to work with these incredible animals because of my dad, he instilled that passion into me."

The wildlife enthusiast went on to explain that while working with crocodiles can be "hectic", it is all part of his dad's "mission."

He said: "If you work with crocs close enough, you get to see just their change in body demeanour. At that moment, you'll notice a croc named Casper, he puts his head down and really plants his feet and starts fully running and it's one of those instances if you don't time it just right and get out of its way... It's such a hectic thing, but it's Dad's mission. It's awesome."