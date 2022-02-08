Rita Ora is to star in Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series.

The 31-year-old pop star will join a cast that includes Josh Gad and Luke Evans - who are reprising their roles of Le Fou and Gaston from the 2017 film which starred Emma Watson as Belle - and took to Instagram to make the announcement when she couldn't keep the news a secret any more.

She wrote: "I can't keep the secret any longer! I'm beyond excited to be be joining the cast of the 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series! Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined joining this fairy tale world. To everyone that helped make this happen, I am forever grateful. Thank you to Disney+, my CAA squad - Dan, Joella, and Tracy - Shari, and my management family."

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker then went on to compare her own life to a Disney film as she gushed about how all her "dreams are coming true."

She continued: "Lately I just feel like all my dreams are coming true! Life is feeling like a Disney movie!"

The show takes place years before the events shown in the classic musical - will see villain Gaston and his henchman LeFou team up with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly - who is played by Briana Middleton - when a secret from her past comes to light.

Rita - who previously starred in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and currently serves as a judge on 'The Masked Singer' will play a "fugitive" who bears a big secret.

In a statement, Disney said: "Ora will star as a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom."

No release date has been given, but it has previously been reported that the show will consist of eight episodes and feature music.