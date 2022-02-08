Shay Mitchell is pregnant.

The 'You' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Atlas with partner Matte Babel - believes she's expecting another baby now as part of the "universe's plan" to bring joy to her life during a difficult period because she is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother, who passed away last week.

She wrote on Instagram: "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.

"Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

The 34-year-old star has made no secret of her desire to add to her family and last summer joked she should have made the most of staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and "should have had a baby".

She said: "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there.

"I feel so unproductive from last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."

Shay and Matte have been together since 2017 but are in no rush to get married.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star said recently: "I don't know if I've done anything in order. I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it's just me.

"There's no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.'

"It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."