Louise Redknapp has been left "absolutely heartbroken" following the death of her dog.

The 47-year-old star - who has children Charles, 17, and Beau, 13, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late Shar Peis pooch Blu, after she died this week.

Louise wrote: "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning

I am going to miss you so much my darling girl your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say ‘bed time’ and getting on mummy’s bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day.

I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

We’ll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells

Love you forever Mummy, Chaz

and Beau Beau’s Xxx (sic)"

It comes after Louise revealed in October 2020 she had been left "heartbroken" following the death of her beloved canine Corky.

She wrote at the time: "I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday...

"I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa.

"Thank you Wild at Heart Foundation for bringing him in to our lives we adored him from the moment we got him. We will miss you so much sleep tight our beautiful boy love you forever."

Louise and Jamie adopted Corky from Cyprus in 2016, when he was two, with the help of the Wild at Heart Foundation.