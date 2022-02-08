Pete Davidson has confirmed he and Kim Kardashian are boyfriend and girlfriend.

The 28-year-old comedian has been romancing the 41-year-old reality star for several months now, and he's just called the SKIMS founder his girlfriend for the first time publicly.

Speaking to People magazine about how life in the public eye doesn't faze him, the 'Saturday Night Live' star said: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

He continued: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Kanye West's outbursts have brought his estranged wife Kim and Pete closer together.

The 44-year-old rapper launched a series of vocal attacks on Pete after the 'King of Staten Island' star started dating the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, but the pair are determined to ignore the controversy and it has only made them stronger as a couple.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "[Kanye's actions] in an effort to convince Kim to come back are actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together."

However, Kim is said to be worried about how Kanye's actions are affecting their children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

The source said: "Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way.

“She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately."

Last week, the 'Jesus Walks' rapper became locked in a vicious war of words with Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has been critical of his ex's decision to allow their daughter North to be on TikTok and has accused her security team of not letting him in their former marital home when he's with their children, but Kim hit back and described herself as the "main provider and caregiver" for the kids.