Kanye West has removed all his posts about Kim Kardashian West and their children from his Instagram account.

The 'Flashing Lights' hitmaker has been locked in a public row with his estranged wife for the last few weeks, criticising the Skims founder for letting their eight-year-old daughter North use TikTok without his permission, alleging she had kidnapped their four-year-old daughter Chicago and even claiming she accused him of putting a hit on her, while she hit back in a lengthy statement insisting she is the "main provider and caregiver" for their children.

But on Monday (07.02.22), a day after videos were shared online of Kanye spending time with his children, all traces of the 44-year-old rapper's family - which also includes sons Saint, six, and two-year-old Psalm - were removed from his Instagram account, leaving only posts about his career and other ventures.

Kim, 41, previously sparked Kanye's ire when she claimed she's the "main provider and caregiver" for their children.

The brunette beauty - who filed for a divorce in early 2021 and is now dating comedian Pete Davidson - said on Instagram: "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Her estranged husband commented: "What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. (sic)"