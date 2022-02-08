Tom Brady will "never say never" to a return to the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback confirmed last week he is retiring from the football field but although he is feeling "very good" about his decision now, he admitted that may change in the future.

Speaking on his podcast, 'Let's Go!', he told co-host Jim Gray: "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never.

"At the same time ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now.

"I want to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.

"And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.

"Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim."

The sportsman was left "very humbled" by the hundreds of tributes and messages of support he received after confirming his decision following months of speculation.

He added: "I'm grateful for all the amazing relationships that I've had. What it means to me is I've impacted people's lives and certainly they've impacted mine, too."

Tom - who has 14-year-old Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, nine, with wife Gisele Bundchen - confirmed he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons last week.

He wrote on Instagram: "I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes...

"I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."