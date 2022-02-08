TikTok is testing ways to age-restrict some types of content on its app.

The work is said to be at an early stage but the social media platform says the aim is to shield younger users from mature content or potentially inappropriate videos.

Social media apps have come under increased scrutiny in recent times for the handling of user safety, particularly for children and teenagers.

Company chiefs revealed last year that the app was working on new ways "to enjoy content based on age appropriateness" and have now given more information about what the changes will look like.

Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok's global issue policy lead, explained that the platform is working on features that are able to classify content based on "content maturity and thematic comfort zones".

She told reporters: “When the system is fully launched, content that we've identified as containing overtly mature themes could be restricted from teens.

“And for content that has less … mature themes, our community members are going to be able to choose the comfort zones or content maturity that they would prefer to skip or opt into.”

Elizabeth explained that the developments are in the "innovation phase" and could eventually resemble the ratings used for films and video games.

She said: “We know that there’s family-ish content, there’s teen-ish content, there’s adult-ish content.

“What we’d like to do is … say ‘here you go: you can pick for yourself what is that category that you feel most comfortable with.’”

Elizabeth added that parents would be able to control preferences for their children via TikTok's 'Family Pairing' settings.