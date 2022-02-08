Holly Willoughby is teaming up with the English National Opera (ENO) and Andy Bell for her fragrance launch.

The 'This Morning' host's Wylde Moon brand has announced a "night to awaken all off the senses" to mark the launch of its first personal fragrance, '(borrowed from) The Wild'.

The collaboration - which features the ex-Oasis musician and 'La bohème' and will take place on February 23 with footage airing online two days later - celebrates the scent, which is available from Tuesday (08.02.22).

In a lengthy statement, Holly said: "I fell in love with the opera on my first ever visit over 13 years ago. I had no idea what to expect.

"What I learnt is that it is for everyone, and for me when I come, life seems to switch off and I become immersed into a world that takes over all senses. Going to the ENO is similar to meditation for me.

"It's the perfect place to reconnect. I'm always mesmerised by the controlled freedom that opera has - powerful voices that helped me to reconnect with my inner voice and not be afraid to express it.

"Opera signifies that for me in life. 'La bohème' begins with the blowing out of a candle, just as WYLDE MOON was created with a candle - there's synergy there that brought the whole idea together."

The collaboration will see Bell perform new work based on Puccini's classic opera, while the performance will feature 'La bohème' cast members and a 48-piece orchestra.

Holly added: "Andy Bell was the only person for the job. Such an incredibly talented musician and opera lover - who better to curate and compose the music for the night?

"To create a reworked aria and duet to sit alongside something that's already perfect is not an easy task. I'm so excited for the world to hear the magic that Andy has created."

Andy also commented: "For me, freedom and abandon is about amplified sound and how I use it, the freedom of using electronic instruments and all the amazing sounds you can make.

"But maybe for the orchestra and cast, it's about a different kind of freedom, freedom from being in standard tempo, or a standard volume.

"Opera is very free in those ways and it makes rock music / conventional electronic music feel very constricted in that sense. So, to me they are the true bohemians."