Tech giants have been targeted in new online safety laws proposed by the UK Government.

The proposed online safety bill could see social networks fined 10 per cent of their global turnover if they do not remove harmful content if it is passed in parliament.

The changes mean that websites such as Facebook and Twitter would have to proactively remove harmful content and will also cover revenge porn, human trafficking, extremism and promoting suicide online.

The UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has urged the online platforms to begin making the changes now before the bill comes into force.

She told BBC Breakfast: "They can start doing what they need to do to remove those harmful algorithms and to remove much of the damage that they do, particularly to young people and to society as a whole."

Dorries added that the move would "hold the feet to the fire" of social media companies and hold them to account if they do not act to remove harmful content.

Amendments to the bill have added sending "genuinely threatening" or "knowingly false" messages to the list of criminal offences.

Sending "genuinely threatening communications" will also become a criminal offence under the new bill.

Some campaigners have called for age verification to protect children online but Dorries says there is a "downside" to these measures.

She added: "Young people go on to the internet to go shopping, you know, on clothes. Do we need to ensure that they verify their age when they're doing that?"