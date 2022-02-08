Amazon and Nike are said to be exploring the possibility of buying Peloton.

The brands have reportedly been attracted by soaring sales for the US exercise equipment maker throughout the pandemic.

Suitors haven't been put off even as the public returns to the gym following lockdown but Amazon have refused to confirm or deny the speculation.

A spokesperson told BBC News: "We don't comment on rumours and speculation."

Peloton has seen its shares slump in recent months and has lost more than 80 per cent of its value in the past year as the demand for home exercise equipment has diminished.

The company cut the price of its flagship bike by 20 per cent to $1,495 as it revealed that losses had widened and revenue growth had slowed down.

Peleton recently warned shareholders to expect revenue to slow over the year ahead.

In a November letter to investors, the firm said: "The primary drivers of our reduced forecast are a more pronounced tapering of demand related to the ongoing opening of the economy, and a richer than anticipated mix of sales to our original bike."

The investment firm Blackwells Capital had called for Peloton chief John Foley to be removed from his post and for the company to be put up for sale.

The firm claimed that Peleton would be "extremely attractive" to companies such as Nike, Apple, Disney and Sony that are looking to boost their presence in the home and health and wellness spaces.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities are also expecting other bidders to enter the fray.

They said: "We would be shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved in this potential deal process."