Julia Fox's stylist sums up her style and personality as "Monica Bellucci, dominatrix and future".

The 'Uncut Gems' actress - who once spent six months working as a dominatrix - has "lived many lives", and her close friend and stylist Peri Rosenzweig has opened up on her fashion choices, including the impact of the 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' actress.

She told WWD: “Monica Bellucci, dominatrix and future. I feel like those three speak to every element of her personality, but also her style.

“She’s lived many lives and I feel like [the three descriptors] speak to every facet of her life, what she’s been creating personally and with her style throughout all of those lives.”

Peri explained how her friend "loves to feel sexy", as she reflects on Julia's all-latex ensemble for her 32nd birthday party on February 4.

She added: “Julia loves to feel sexy. I feel like latex is a medium that checks all the boxes,” Rosenzweig explained. “It’s really clean, it’s super luxe and expensive and you feel hot in it.”

And while the stylist - who has worked with the likes of musicians King Princess, Clairo and Eartheater - thinks Julia's partner Kanye West has been more inspired by his girlfriend's fashion sense, she acknowledged one way the influence has gone the other way.

She said: “His influence is that he has so many ideas. It kind of ignites you in a way. I think that’s the way he’s maybe inspired her style: inspiring [her] to try and act on new ideas.”

The pair rocked matching all-denim outfits at Paris Couture Week, and Peri also revealed how she brought Julia's ensemble together.

She added: “We worked with Daniel [Roseberry] from Schiaparelli to make sure the look was telling her story and was a really strong, powerful moment that spoke to all aspects of her style.

“It was dominatrix, but futuristic and the tailoring was insane. The second she put it on, it fit her like a glove.”