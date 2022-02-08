Angelina Pivarnick has split from her husband.

The 'Jersey Shore' star's spouse, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce in New Jersey on 22 January, a court clerk confirmed to The Sun US.

The couple married just over two years ago but Angelina filed for divorce from her 42-year-old husband in 2021, only for the pair to reconcile over the summer and the request to legally end their marriage was dismissed in August because neither of them had followed up.

The pair were said to be "happier than ever" and the 35-year-old TV star had even asked producers if Chris could accompany her on a 'Jersey Shore' cast trip.

A source said at the time: "They are doing really well. They’re in the best place they’ve ever been.

"Filming for the new season is going great so far, and Angelina has made sure to let production know that she and Chris are together.

"The cast is expecting to take a trip somewhere in October and Angelina has insisted that Chris be with her when they travel.”

However, in October, Angelina splashed out on a $1.275 million four-bedroom, five-bathroom property in New Jersey but without her husband on the mortgage deed.

Before the first split, Angelina admitted the coronavirus pandemic had caused a strain on their relationship.

She said: “Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, it didn’t really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite."

And just last month, Angelina admitted she had been trying to convince her husband to try therapy.

She said: “[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me.

“Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”