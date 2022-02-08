Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend claims she served as his "drug mule".

The late Playboy mogul - who died in 2017 aged 91 - was in a relationship with Sondra Theodore from 1976 to 1981 and she has claimed that during that time, "there were drugs everywhere" and she was often sent to collect them.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'Secrets of Playboy', she said: "Hef pretended he wasn't involved in any hard drug use at the mansion, but that was just a lie...

"There was drugs everywhere.

"When I was his girlfriend, I was afraid to speak out. I've never told anybody any of this before, I was too ashamed for a lot of reasons. But, I was a drug mule for Hef."

Sondra claimed Hefner had "a drawer full of drugs" in his bedroom, to which she was given a key, and then eventually asked to go out to pick up drugs "once a week".

She said: "The first time that Hef sent me as a mule to get the drugs - there were two brothers that came up to the house, one of the brothers sold cocaine, so Hef sent me to his house.

"He said, 'Here's the money, get the stuff.' That was so easy for him, that became the norm. I picked up the stuff, brought it back to him, handed it to him and he locked it up."

At the time, Sondra admitted it was "almost an honour" to be given the job but she's now realised how "abusive" it actually was.

She said: "It made me feel like I was important to him. Here's a man 30 years older than me and he's sending a young girl for illegal substances. It was nothing to him. If I got caught, my life would be over.

"It was wrong to take a young girl, so young, and have her do that kind of thing for him. To put a young girl in that position was so dangerous. I didn't allow myself to know that that was abusive, because I was told it was in the name of love.

"If Hef was alive, he would be in jail and wherever he is -- and I don't think it's a good place -- I know he knows that I'm telling the truth and he's not happy about it. He's finally been called out. Finally."

In the wake of the docuseries, Playboy have stressed that the company today is "not Hugh Hefner's Playboy".

They added in a statement: "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences.

"As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences...

"[We] will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."