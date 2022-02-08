Sony has teased a "breakthrough" AI project with the developers of 'Gran Turismo 7'.

The tech giant released a trailer for their 'Digital Race Together' collaboration with Polyphony Digital.

A tweet on the Sony AI Twitter page read: "On 2/9, our team is excited to launch our Gaming Flagship and announce a breakthrough project in #AI created through a collab with Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI) and @Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Enjoy this sneak peek."

Little else is known about the project, and whether it's concerning 'Gran Turismo', but more will be revealed on February 9.

'Gran Turismo 7' is the sixth major release and twelfth game overall in the video game series.

Gamers can expect 4K resolution, 60fps, haptic feedback, and ray-tracing when it lands March 4 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

'Gran Turismo 6' was released back in 2013 on the PS3.