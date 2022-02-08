Ed Sheeran will set the BRIT Awards on fire in one of the "most explosive" openings to the event ever.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker will be joined by some special guests, 30 dancers, aerial performers and even a contortionist when he kicks off the ceremony at London's O2 Arena in spectacular fashion on Tuesday (08.02.22) evening.

Ed's ambitious staging is so risky, producers have had to draft in extra fire marshals to be stationed around the venue in case anything goes wrong with his planned blazes.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ed will make one of the most explosive openings in Brit Awards history, with the help of some special guests.

“He wanted to make sure he returned to Britain’s biggest stage with a bang following the pandemic and no expense has been spared.

“Set between two electricity pylons moulded into the shape of the iconic Brit statuette, the stage will be littered with fire burning from waste paper bins and there will be a laser spectacular.

“Fire marshals have been posted everywhere backstage.

“Loads of amazingly talented dancers have been putting in the hours to rehearse for it because all of the pyrotechnics mean that one wrong move could result in disaster.

“Ed will also pay homage to London with a projection showing the city’s skyline, but with a dystopian edge with barbed wire and discarded shopping trolleys used as props. It will be unforgettable.”

The 30-year-old singer will be hoping his performance isn't the only time he'll be on stage at the event because he's also up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year for 'Bad Habits' and Best Pop/ R&B Act.

Other performers include Adele, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Dave, Anne-Marie and KSI, Little Simz and Holly Humberstone.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.