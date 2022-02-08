'Fortnite' won't be coming to Steam Deck due to cheating.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has revealed there are no plans for the popular survival game to arrive on the new handheld gaming system.

Responding to Twitter followers, the gaming boss said: "Fortnite no, but there's a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck ... We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones."

Meanwhile, in other 'Fortnite' news, Silk Sonic have joined the game - and Bruno Mars is delighted to have "CGI muscles".

The duo - which also includes Anderson .Paak - bring their signature style to the game in partnership with Atlantic Records and the launch of the 'Icon Series', which boasts new in-game outfits for players, a brand-new in-game radio station, and a player tournament.

Bruno said: "When 'Fortnite' asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island."

Anderson added: “When 'Fortnite' agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

Icon Radio has launched already and players can turn on the new station inside cars and listen to tracks from 'An Evening with Silk Sonic', which is hosted by Bootsy Collins.

The official 'Silk Sonic Set' Outfits - which will allow players to select one of the duo as their in-game character style - will launch in the game on 11 February but fans will have the chance to get early access to the outfits and the pair's signature Silk Sonic Spray by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament from 7 February.