'The Power of the Dog' leads the Oscar nominations with 12.

Jane Campion's Western drama leads the way with nods in most of the most prestigious categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

Close behind with 10 nominations is sci-fi epic 'Dune', while Sir Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' and Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' earned seven nods apiece.

Branagh is up for Best Director for the semi-autobiographical flick and will have to beat 'Licorice Pizza' filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson , Campion, Spielberg and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who helmed 'Drive My Car', if he wants to take home the famous golden stauette.

In a statement, 61-year-old Branagh said: "It's a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards.

"Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents - how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour - as am I.

"Given a story as personal as this one, it's a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition."

Cumberbatch will compete against Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos'), Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!'), Will Smith ('King Richard') and Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth') in the Best Actor category.

The Best Actress prize will be won by either Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye'), Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Penélope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') or Kristen Stewart ('Spencer').

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27 and it has been confirmed that the awards will have a host this year for the first time since 2018.

The full list of 2022 Oscar nominations are as follows:

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costume Design:

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score:

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay:

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short:

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Film Editing:

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Sport:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song:

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography:

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best International Feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Production Design:

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects:

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home