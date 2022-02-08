'The Power of the Dog' leads the Oscar nominations with 12.
Jane Campion's Western drama leads the way with nods in most of the most prestigious categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.
Close behind with 10 nominations is sci-fi epic 'Dune', while Sir Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' and Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' earned seven nods apiece.
Branagh is up for Best Director for the semi-autobiographical flick and will have to beat 'Licorice Pizza' filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson , Campion, Spielberg and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who helmed 'Drive My Car', if he wants to take home the famous golden stauette.
In a statement, 61-year-old Branagh said: "It's a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards.
"Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents - how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour - as am I.
"Given a story as personal as this one, it's a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition."
Cumberbatch will compete against Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos'), Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!'), Will Smith ('King Richard') and Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth') in the Best Actor category.
The Best Actress prize will be won by either Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye'), Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Penélope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') or Kristen Stewart ('Spencer').
The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27 and it has been confirmed that the awards will have a host this year for the first time since 2018.
The full list of 2022 Oscar nominations are as follows:
Best Picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director:
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Best Actress:
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor:
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Supporting Actress:
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actor:
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Costume Design:
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Best Sound:
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score:
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best Original Screenplay:
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Best Animated Short:
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short:
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Film Editing:
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Best Animated Feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Sport:
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song:
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Cinematography:
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best International Feature:
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Production Design:
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Best Visual Effects:
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home