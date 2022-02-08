Jodie Sweetin learned how to handle loss and grief from the late Bob Saget.

The 40-year-old actress has known her 'Fuller House' co-star - who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 65 - since she was just five years old and his passing made her realise how much he had taught her and "impacted" on her life over the years.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The thing that I keep remembering and I keep saying is that, Bob, he suffered so much loss in his life. His sisters and other siblings that passed before he was born and his parents, there was a lot of loss in Bob's life.

"But he walked through it with humor, and he learned that from his dad, Ben. One of the things I just remember him trying to joke and laugh and make those inappropriate jokes at some of the darker things because...otherwise how do you deal with it? How do you process it? It weighs down on you and that's something that I will always remember and that I find I do now is I deal with things through laughter or maybe I don't deal with things.

"When someone passes, all the sudden you think about all the things that you've learned from them and how important they've been. And I just realised so much of his genuineness and his kindness and his ability to help others really impacted me."

The actress found Bob's passing an "incredible shock" but she's now just trying to cherish the time she spend with her friend.

She said: "I'm OK now. It was an incredible shock and I think those first two weeks were really, really a lot. And as it happens, you walk through and you process it.

"But I will say, I'm so grateful that I got to spend so much time with everyone and when someone passes, it's always that thing where it's like, 'Wow, Bob, all the stories and all of the laughs and all of the wonderful things,' and I just keep saying that Bob would have loved that everyone was talking about him. (laughs). He would've been like, 'Oh, this is so great! I mean, I don't deserve it, but tell me more.'"

Jodie worked on eight seasons of 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995 before returning for the reboot 'Fuller House' from 2016 to 2020 and she thinks the cast always had a particularly close bond.

She said: "When we would say it over the years, and still even as much as we've said it and as much as people have seen it, I really don't think anyone can truly understand just how close we really, really were.

"And what a family we were and everyone that came to visit our set always said what a special experience it was. People that worked on our set were like, 'I've never worked on a set like this.' And it started back in '86, '87 with that core 'Full House' family group of people."