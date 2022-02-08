Janet Jackson thought people would find her documentary series "boring".

The 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker reflected on her life and career in the four-part eponymously-titled programme and she's been stunned by the response to the shows because she couldn't see what audiences would find interesting about it.

She admitted: "I thought it would be quite boring for a lot of people, basically for everyone. My favourite episode... was the very first half of the first episode which was about my family and growing up and all my brothers and sisters.

"That’s the episode that I enjoyed the most, everything else after that really is more so about me and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, this is so boring, are they gonna take to this?’ But I’m just so happy that everybody has just been really really liking it."

Janet's brother Randy Jackson served as producer on the series and she admitted he was very "annoying" in the advice he gave her, though she was very grateful to have his input and support.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Radio 2, she said: "He really got on my nerves. He was a big, annoying brother, but he’s a man of God and it was a blessing to have him there and to bounce stuff off of and to tell me, ‘No use that, don’t use this, that’s better than this and I think people would like this best’ and so to bounce those ideas off of, it was very nice."

The 55-year-old star found it "draining" having to speak about subjects including her failed marriages, her late brother Michael Jackson, and the Justin Timberlake Super Bowl scandal, but it was ultimately beneficial.

She said: "It was hard, it was cathartic, therapeutic, but it was difficult. It was draining, but you know just had to come to work and open, completely open."

Listen back to Janet's interview on BBC Sounds.