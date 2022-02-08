Boy George has announced plans for an NFT project called 'CryptoQueenz'.

The protect - which has been created alongside Pixel Potent - aims to be the first LGBTQ+ NFT and will include 9,999 "totally unique" Non-Fungible Tokens featuring original artworks created by the Culture Club legend.

In a statement, he said: "As a creator and artist I've long been interested in the different mediums which can act as a canvas for self-expression.

"NFTs and digital art are a great example of this and help to democratise the stuffy artworld for everyone.

"I hope this project will help to bring a little colour and joy into everyone's lives whilst helping to support the LGBTQ+ community which I'm very proud to be a part of."

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker will launch the NFTs from March 1, with the collection set to give collectors and fans the opportunity to own a very piece of artwork.

The pieces will feature the face of 'Scarman' - one of the singer's most celebrated works - which have been combined with his hat collection to create 9,999 "totally unique algorithmically generated" NFTs.

Meanwhile, 2% of the proceeds from each sale will go to support the Elton John Aids Foundation and Shelter, while royalties will be given in perpetuity from the sale of each NFT "long into the future".

Meanwhile, the star - whose real name is George O'Dowd - peviously hit out at contemporary pop stars for lacking "edge" and becoming too predictable.

He said: "Things that have got a bit of an edge to them. That's what we're looking for.

"We don't want pop stars to just kind of dial it in and give us what we expect. I'm very objective about it. I'm a songwriter, that's what I do."

The NFTs will be available from www.cryptoqueenznft.com and on the secondary market at OpenSea.