Avril Lavigne admits "relationships are not easy".

The 'Complicated' hitmaker - whose new album 'Love Sux' will be released on February 25 - admitted she has finally learned to "prioritise" herself rather than relying on other people.

Speaking to FAULT Magazine, she said: "Yes, love is hard and relationships are not easy. It's not easy for anybody and I've now lived long enough to realize that I need to prioritise myself and take care of myself.

"I went through a phase where I was like 'I'm gonna be independent and have time on my own for a minute...'

"And it really didn't last that long! But when I started the album, I was definitely in the mindset of, 'If I'm going to rely on anyone in this world, it's going to be me.' "

Avril has had a number of high profile romances in the past, including her marriages to Nickleback star Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015, and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

The 37-year-old star - whose upcoming record will be her seventh - reflected on how her albums reflect her own personal development since the release of debut LP 'Let Go' in 2002.

She explained: "I look at all my albums like a journey into my story over the last 20 years.

"I've been writing music from when I was a teen, to a young adult and this one is my story today as a woman."

Asked by the publication about her "fault", she admitted she can be indecisive, which Avril - whose birthday is in September - credits "with being a Libra".

She added: "I change my mind a lot. I think that has something to do with being a Libra. Everyone that works with me makes fun of me because of it but on the other hand, it keeps everyone on their toes... I'm very exciting."

