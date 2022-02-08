Tyson Fury is set to launch his own range with Iceland.

The 33-year-old heavyweight world boxing champion will team up with the budget supermarket for a tie-in called 'Furocity'.

The deal will see the boxer involved in the creation of food and drink supplements but could also branch out into "junk" products.

The first item to hit the shelves is an energy drink that will have as much caffeine as two cups of coffee that will be available in cherry, apple and raspberry flavours.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tyson's deal with Iceland will give customers healthy options certified by him.

"But the trademarks for the line also include pizza, pastries, confectionery and even beer."

The packaging for Fury's new drink has a shiny red and black design and features a photo of the sportsman's face.

A slogan for the product reads: "Unlike my opponents, Furocity packs a real punch. It's about hitting your day harder and making the moment count. It's a feeling you can't bottle. So I put it in a can."

Another insider expressed surprise that Fury had ventured into promoting unhealthy products.

They said: "You would have thought he would have been trying to flog healthy food and drink - not something like this."

Tyson and his wife Paris are also set to release their own furniture collection.

The pair approached the Luxury Bed Company about a collaboration after being impressed by the custom beds they made for three of their six children last year, and now their own range - which will heavily feature the colour gold - is set to go on sale later this year.

A source said: "Paris and Tyson were both really happy with what the Luxury Bed Company came up with and asked them to create more.

“They are really putting their personal tastes into it. They’ve designed a really unique bed with a gold headboard and Chesterfield design, and asked that a similar design is carried through into a sofa too.

“The specially-tailored furniture is due to be sold as a new collection online.”