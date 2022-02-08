Lamar Odom "didn't grieve properly" when his son died.

The 42-year-old basketball player was left feeling emotional in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house on Monday's (07.02.22) episode after dreaming about baby Jayden - who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was six months old - and admitted he didn't think he fully processed the tot's passing at the time.

Speaking to housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, he said: "I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking.

"You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away. He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes."

In a confessional, Lamar - who also has Destiny and Lamar Jr. with Jayden's mom, his former girlfriend Liza Morales - reflected on his bond with his baby and his hope that he will see the tot again one day.

He said: "Even at six months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up.

"He was a really special baby; 2006 would've made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There's just something I don't think I'd ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he's not too far away. And I know I'll see him in an afterlife."

'Diff'rent Strokes' actor Todd admitted his "heart goes out" to Lamar because of the tragedy he faced.

He said: "Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he's dealt with so much stuff."