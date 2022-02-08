Lamar Odom hasn't properly grieved his son

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lamar Odom "didn't grieve properly" when his son died.

The 42-year-old basketball player was left feeling emotional in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house on Monday's (07.02.22) episode after dreaming about baby Jayden - who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was six months old - and admitted he didn't think he fully processed the tot's passing at the time.

Speaking to housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, he said: "I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking.

"You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away. He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes."

In a confessional, Lamar - who also has Destiny and Lamar Jr. with Jayden's mom, his former girlfriend Liza Morales - reflected on his bond with his baby and his hope that he will see the tot again one day.

He said: "Even at six months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up.

"He was a really special baby; 2006 would've made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There's just something I don't think I'd ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he's not too far away. And I know I'll see him in an afterlife."

'Diff'rent Strokes' actor Todd admitted his "heart goes out" to Lamar because of the tragedy he faced.

He said: "Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he's dealt with so much stuff."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend