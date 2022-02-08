Nicola McLean claims police asked what she was wearing after she reported an alleged sexual assault.

The 40-year-old star reported the incident - which she has said took place at her home in 2019 - to police last year after opening up in an interview in 2020, having initially only told her husband Tom Williams, and close friends and family.

Reflecting on the investigation, she told The Sun newspaper: "The police said to me, ‘So, what were you wearing?’

“But I was in a garment that had the crotch cut out so I could wee because the whole point of the massage was I wasn’t strong enough to put the garment on and off.

"So I didn't have any knickers on. I thought, was that my fault, then?"

Nicola was undergoing a medical massage after having liposuction, and explained she was "barely able to move" following the procedure.

The former glamour model admitted she doesn't feel "comfortable" groups of men or building sites because of how people perceive her.

She explained: "They’ll be wolf-whistling and shouting things, and, for me, that’s harassment.

“It makes me nervous. I've crossed the road. I pretend I'm on my phone. I don't like any of that.

“But people would go, ‘What does she expect? She’s had her boobs made to a GG, of course people are going to look,' like it’s my fault.”

And Nicola is left thinking about what she is wearing if she's going out on her own, as she explained she doesn't want to wear anything too revealing.

She said: "I don't want to draw unnecessary attention, but, really, that's not my problem. That's a man's problem.

“We're conditioned, as women, that if your skirt’s too short, then you will attract attention.”

In 2020, Nicola admitted she had been "deeply" affected by the alleged incident, and it created trust issues for her.

She said: "I've had nightmares, I trust people less now. I've spoken about my anxiety and eating disorders before and this has added to everything. There have been times when I felt it was my fault or, 'Why me?'

"When I've felt overwhelmed, I've starved myself or binged and thrown up, and that's sad because I've worked hard to overcome my eating disorders."