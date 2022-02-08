Mario Cantone says Whoopi Goldberg is "not an antisemite" as he blasts "cancel culture".

The 62-year-old actor described 'The View' star as one of his "closest friends" as he defended her following backlash over comments she made about the Holocaust when she claimed it was "not about race".

Appearing on the 'Allison Interviews Podcast', Mario said: "You can't say shit anymore. You can't say anything. They come after you.

"I wouldn't want that job. I would never do it. Joy [Behar] has stuck her foot in her mouth. Whoopi [Goldberg] is one of my closest friends. I adore her, and Joy is too.

"I didn't see what Whoopi said, but I know she's not an antisemite. Period. She has a heart of gold. She stands up for everything.

"This cancel culture has ruined entertainment, the world, and comedy. I don't understand this world anymore, and that is why I don't really want to do standup anymore."

The actor - who recently reprised his 'Sex and the City' role of Anthony Marentino in spin-off '...And Just Like That' - urged people to "toughen the f*** up" if they get offended by comedy.

He added: "[Comedienne] Judy Gold talks about this all the time. I just saw her do a bit that was so true.

"She said, 'I'm up here doing comedy. I don't know about your childhood trauma. If I trigger you with something, sorry, I'm not psychic.'

"You know what I want to say to these kids? Toughen the f*** up. The world is not easy. It's the cause and effect of having Trump in office.

"The piggish things that he would say have caused the opposite effect in the extreme liberal world where they shut it down, every little thing someone says. They don't allow a teachable moment."

Before Whoopi was suspended from 'The View', she apologised for her comments on the following episode.

She told viewers: "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention.

"And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."