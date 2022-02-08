Mo Gilligan invited Boris Johnson to "come on down" to the BRIT Awards for a party.

The 33-year-old comedian is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard and took a dig at the Prime Minister over the recent party gate when it was alleged that he had partied with cheese and wine at 10 Downing Street at the height of lockdown.

Following on from a group performance of by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals, he said: “Give it up for Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals. We loved that. We all love a party. Do you see the theme? We love a party, you see the Mad Hatters' tea party? Boris, I know you’re watching. I know you love a party."

Mo went on to jokingly invite Boris down to the star-studded event held at the O2 Arena.

Looking straight down the camera, he added: “Come on down, my man I know you love a party! I know you love a cheeseboard! Look at you, looking for the Dairylea”

His swipe came just moments after pop superstar Adele collected the Song of the Year Award for her hit ‘Easy On Me’, the lead single from her album ‘30’.

As she made way onto the stage, the 33-year old star – who has relocated to the US since her last appearance at the ceremony – thanked fans and spoke of how much she “loved “coming home for the awards ceremony.

She said: “Thank you so much. I didn’t realise there were that many songs in that category that were ballads. But it’s always a pleasure, I always love coming here and coming home, right from the back of my career way back when I was a little foetus!”