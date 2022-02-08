Becky Hill broke down in tears as she accepted the award for Best Dance Act at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 27-year-old popstar shot to fame on 'The Voice' in 2012 and made history as the first contestant from the show to be honoured with a BRIT Award, which was voted for by the public.

In her acceptance speech , she said: "This was fan voted for and in the two weeks that people could vote for, I have never been so heart-warmed, I don’t even know if that’s a word, by all of my fans who just wanted to see me do well and support me. Thank you so much for making this a possibility for me."

The 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker made sure to thank her manager Alex Martin, who she claimed had helped her financially after being dropped from her first record deal following her stint on the TV talent show.

Holding back tears, she added: "I need to thank my manager Alex who funded me when I was 18 just off The Voice and I had no money, who saw me through getting dropped from a record deal, started my own record deal and signed again to the amazing Polydor, I want to say thank you again to you guys because you have been amazing. Thank you so much, I’m going to go have it large!"

Her win followed the likes of Adele - who received the Best Song award for 'Easy On Me' and Olivia Rodrigo, who won Best International Song for her hit single 'Good 4 U.'