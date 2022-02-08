Adele has sparked rumours that she is engaged after wearing a diamond ring.

The 33-year-old superstar has been dating sports agent Rich Paul,40, since September 2021 and was spotted wearing the ring at the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard on Tuesday night (08.02.2022.).

The rumours come just weeks after the 'Oh My God' songstress cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency the day before opening night, with an insider claiming that it was down to a rift with her boyfriend.

The source told New York Daily News: "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform."

However, Adele later told fans in an Instagram statement announcing her BRIT Awards appearance that Rich – who was not present at the ceremony - “sends his love.”

Adele - who has since relocated to the US from her native London since her last appearance at the music awards ceremony - was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards including Song of the Year for 'Easy on Me', Album of the Year for '30' and became the first performer to receive the new gender-neural Artist of the Year award.

When the superstar - who has nine-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - was presented the award for Album of the Year by Idris Elba and was quick to dedicate the album itself to both her son and her ex-husband.

She said: "I'd like to dedicate this album to my son and Simon, his dad. This album was all of our journeys, not just mine. My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the last couple of years."

A full list of winners from the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard is as follows:

Song of The Year - Adele ‘Easy On Me’

In association with Mastercard

International Song Of The Year - Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’

Pop/R&B Act - Dua Lipa

Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fende

Dance Act - Becky Hill

Group - Wolf Alice

International Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist - Little Simz

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Dave

International Group - Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Artist Of The Year - Adele

In association with YouTube Shorts

Songwriter Of The Year - Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album Of The Year - Adele ‘30’

Rising Star - Holly Humberstone

In association with BBC Radio 1

Producer of the Year – Inflo