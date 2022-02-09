Jennifer Lopez is "super happy" with Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old star was joined by her boyfriend for the Los Angeles premiere of her romantic comedy 'Marry Me' on Tuesday night (08.02.22) and she said they're having a "good time" since rekindling their romance 18 years after calling off their engagement.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's a great date night. We're super happy. What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

Her comments come after she admitted while she "won't talk about it a lot", they're both glad to have "a second chance at real love".

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I won't talk about it a lot. We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice.

"Yeah… having a second chance at real love… yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."

While they got back together last year almost two decades after their breakup, J-Lo admitted she is confident they are in a much better place this time, and she doesn't expect another breakup.

She added: "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed.

"We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

In the years that followed their 2004 breakup, Jennifer went on marry singer Marc Anthony and had twins Maximillian and Emme, 14 with him before filing for divorce in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, nine with her.