Adele was named as Artist of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 33-year-old superstar was nominated alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran in the first year that the awards category had been made gender neutral and admitted she "wasn't expecting [it] at all".

She said: "I really wasn't expecting this one at all. I want to say a massive congratulations to [Best Newcomer] Little Simz. Dave, Ed [Sheeran] Sam[Fender] I'm so proud to be in your company. I love being an artist. I can't believe its my job. England, the UK, we have so many incredible young artists coming up.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker then went on to acknowledge the BRIT Award's decision to neutralise the gender categories, claiming that while she "understands" why the change was made, she still "loves" being a woman.

She continued: "I understand why this has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us."

Earlier in the night, Adele had won Best Song for 'Easy On Me' and as she made way onto the stage, the star who has relocated to the US since her last appearance at the ceremony – thanked fans and spoke of how much she “loved “coming home for the awards ceremony.

She said: “I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. Thank you so much. But it’s always a pleasure, I always love coming here and coming home, and yhe BRITs is such a big part of my career from way back when I was a little foetus!”