Microsoft is looking to bring LinkedIn profiles to Teams.

The tech giant has confirmed plans for a new feature to allow LinkedIn profiles to be displayed within its video conferencing profile.

In an entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the company explained: "Users will be able to see LinkedIn profiles of their colleagues in 1:1 chat.

"The LinkedIn profile is available via the LinkedIn tab in the 1:1 chat panel."

The feature - which was added to the roadmap on February 4 - is still in development and set to roll out next month on web and desktop versions of the platform.

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn back in 2016 for roughly $26.2 billion to get into the social media space.

It proved to be a smart move, with the company's most recent financial results revealing that Productivity and Businesses Processes - including LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 - has grown by 19% year on year to $15.9 billion.

Although LinkedIn is growing in plenty of markets around the world - including a Hindi option - the platform hasn't made the same impact in China, where Microsoft instead had to launch InCareer for Chinese users.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams has over 270 million monthly active users, and video conferencing has become a vital part of how most businesses now operate.