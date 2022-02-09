Apple AirPods Max 2 could come with touch controls.

A newly discovered patent from the tech giants suggests the headphones could ditch the AirPods Max's control dial and go with touch controls for the next set of over-ears.

As reported by Patently Apple, the patent shows a touch sensitive service and how it could be used to control a headset-shaped device which looks similar to the AirPods Max.

The company already has two different touch control patents, with one relating to volume controls, and the other focused on smart fabric which can detect touch based gestures.

Although a patent doesn't mean a feature or device will see the light of day, Apple has spent a lot of time developing touch controls to the extent it seems likely they'll be used one day.

Meanwhile, the likes of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro bouch use touch controls, so the next Apple headphones should do the same.