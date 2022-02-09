Mel B's daughter Phoenix Chi has signed up for the new TV show 'The Games'.

The Spice Girls singer's eldest child is hoping that her TV career takes off as she takes part in the new ITV sports show, which is currently being filmed.

The project will be the first major TV show for Phoenix, 22, after she has featured in a number of smaller shows.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Mel is fully behind Phoenix and can't wait to see her step into the limelight in her own right.

"She has done some small TV stuff before but this is her first major show and will see her really come into her own.

"Phoenix is tough, like Mel, and is really looking forward to pushing herself."

Phoenix will be joined on the show by reality star Mark Wright and 'Coronation Street' actor Colson Smith - with Christine McGuinness also in talks to feature on the programme.

Meanwhile, Mel was horrified to discover that Phoenix - whose father is Mel's first husband Jimmy Gulzar - was aware of the domestic abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The 'I Want You Back' hitmaker filed for divorce from the producer in 2017 and has accused him of emotional and physical abuse throughout their relationship - allegations which he has denied - and Mel was hurt to find out that Phoenix was aware of her ordeal.

Recalling the process of writing her book 'Brutally Honest', the 46-year-old star - who also has Angel, 14, with Eddie Murphy and Madison, 10 with Stephen - said: "There was a problem. The massive hangover of trauma from that relationship meant there was so much I could not remember.

"My writer had to piece so much together from talking to my close friends, family and colleagues to fill in the gaps from my memory.

"To my horror I found out what my daughter, Phoenix, had witnessed. Knowing what my daughter saw kills me."