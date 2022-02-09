Javier Bardem is “rooting” for both his wife Penelope Cruz and his co-star Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 52-year-old star - who is also nominated for the Best Actor gong at the 27 March ceremony insisted it "makes sense" for him to want both his wife, who is shortlisted for her role in 'Parallel Mothers' and his 'Being the Ricardos' co-star to take the Best Actress prize.

He told Deadline: “I think both did a fantastic job but Penelope did something extraordinary because she’s nominated for the second time for a role in Spanish—that’s really historic. Of course, I am rooting for her.”

“And I’m also rooting for Nicole, we had an amazing time working together. I’m rooting for Penelope…and then I’m also rooting for Nicole. It makes sense.”

The ‘No Country for Old Men’ star gushed how he and his 47-year-old wife - who both already have an Oscar under their belts - were “excited” to hear the nominations together but they could only "truly celebrate" when they heard they were both shortlisted.

He said: “We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen. When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited but it wasn’t a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed. As soon as her nomination came through, we really felt the emotion of what this all means. This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together.

"To speak of my nomination, it’s truly an honour and a privilege to be recognised. But it’s her nomination that brings me the most happiness, as well as us being able to celebrate something so special together. If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we’re actually quite boring.”

The pair - who have Leo, 11, and Luna, eight, together - are not the only couple with joint nods from the Academy this year as 'The Power of the Dog' co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are also up for awards.

The 39-year-old actress called sharing the milestone - of being up for up for Best Supporting Actor and Actress - with her 33-year-old fiance and father of her two children Ennis, three, and nine-month-old James as “beyond our wildest dreams”.

Kirsten said: “To be honoured by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams.”