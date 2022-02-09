Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek are teaming up for a Super Bowl commercial for BMW.

The 60-second advertisement will air during the third break of the first quarter during Sunday's (13.02.22) sporting extravaganza and will see the 'Terminator' actor as Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, and the 55-year-old actress as his wife, the goddess Hera.

Zeus and Hera have retired from Mt. Olympus and have settled down for a quiet life in Palm Springs, California, but Arnold's alter ego quickly grows frustrated with earthly electronics and his annoying neighbours. However, Hera is thriving in her new life and in an attempt to share her excitement with her spouse, she gifts him the All-New, fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, which arrives in the US next month.

The commercial ends with the delighted couple driving down the road in their new car while Eddy Grant's 'Electric Avenue' plays and Zeus uses his electric power to change the traffic lights to green.

Arnold said: “The humour lies in this legendary god of lightning, who is supposed to be indestructible, battling with everyday electronics.

“It is only when his brilliant wife presents him with the gift of an all-electric BMW iX that Zeus is struck with the mighty power of electricity and is completely rejuvenated.”

And Salma believes the advertisement has "a real human truth" at its heart.

She said: “This is my first Super Bowl commercial—and the first time I’ve played a Greek goddess. Seventy-five percent of the decisions made in a marriage about where to spend the money are made by women, and in this commercial, it is the woman who decides on the right car to get her husband back on track. Of course, the commercial is entertaining, but there is also a real human truth to it.”

Bryan Buckley has directed the commercial and jumped at the chance to be involved.

He said: “I’ve done 60-some-odd Super Bowl spots. I’ve never had more star power than these two.

“When I first saw Schwarzenegger’s name on the script, I was in. And Salma—there is no one greater as an actress. It’s a movie in 60 seconds, and it’s on the biggest platform.”

Alongside the BMW iX, BMW will also launch the fully electric BMW i4 four-door Gran Coupe in the U.S. next month.

The company's last Super Bowl ad broadcast in 2015 and featured Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel.