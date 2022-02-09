A rating for 'Apex Legends' on PlayStation 5 has been published.

The ESRB rating that had been published online hints that EA and Respawn are preparing to announce that the title is coming to the latest generation of Sony's console.

The rating does not include any details or new information, however, and no details have been given about a potential Xbox Series X/S edition.

'Apex Legends' is yet to have been provided with a bespoke edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S so people with new-generation consoles are playing the PS4 and Xbox One versions respectively,

Respawn's Steven Ferreira previously revealed that the studio was targeting 120fps on the latest generation of consoles and discussed how important it is for players to be provided with realistic gameplay.

He wrote on Reddit: "Can't promise anything but with the core mechanics 'feel' of Apex being such an important piece of the player experience this one is high on the priority list."

Meanwhile, Respawn previously banned more than 2,000 'Apex Legends' players in a single morning for "dashboarding".

The studio targeted cheaters who forcefully shut down the game after losing a match in order to avoid losing any RP.

Connor Ford - who is responsible for security at the developer - said: "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm.

"Breakdown is as follows:

"PC -44

"PS4- 1,965

"Switch- 15

"Xbox- 62".

Ford acknowledged that the ban "sucked" for those who missed out on playing the game but believes it will teach players a lesson for the future.

He said: "These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse.

"Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played. (sic)"